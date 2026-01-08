Avro India Leads Waste-to-Wealth Shift with India’s Largest Flexible Plastic Recycling Unit

Avro India Limited, a leading manufacturer of plastic-moulded furniture, is set to address one of India’s most complex environmental challenges—recycling difficult-to-process plastic waste—with the launch of its state-of-the-art greenfield recycling facility in Ghaziabad.

Operating under AVRO Recycling Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of Avro India Limited, the facility houses India’s largest flexible plastic recycling plant, with a current processing capacity of 500 metric tonnes per month (MTPM). The capacity is scheduled to scale up to 1,000 MTPM by Q4 of FY 2025–26.

The capital expenditure invested in the recycling plant stands at Rs 25 crore as of date, with plans to invest an additional Rs 30 crore by FY 2027. As part of its long-term sustainability vision, the company also plans to expand pan-India through future greenfield recycling projects.

Founded in 2002, Avro India Limited has consistently delivered durable, high-quality, and affordable plastic-moulded furniture to households, businesses, and institutions across India. Today, the company enjoys nationwide prominence and is listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Avro has built one of India’s most extensive distribution networks, comprising over 30,000 retailers, supported by more than 300 distributors across 24 states.

Historically, difficult-to-process plastic waste—such as cement bags, salt bags, sugar bags, putty bags, and calcite packaging—was considered largely non-recyclable and was either downcycled or handled by the unorganised sector. After more than three years of intensive research, trials, and technological innovation, Avro has developed a proprietary system capable of upcycling such complex plastic waste at scale, enabling the responsible processing of nearly 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of such waste generated in India.

The recycled granules produced at the facility are fully utilised in the manufacture of high-value end products, including plastic furniture, air coolers, washing machines, automotive components, and other industrial and consumer applications. These granules are available at up to 40% lower cost than virgin plastic, while meeting stringent technical and durability standards—helping manufacturers remain cost-efficient, compliant, and environmentally responsible.

With the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms by the Government of India—mandating the use of at least 30% recycled plastic content in rigid plastics—brand owners are facing a significant supply gap of high-quality recycled raw materials. Addressing this challenge, Avro India has emerged as the largest and most reliable organised player in the flexible plastic recycling space, offering consistent volumes at industrial scale.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Avro India Limited, said, “India’s plastic challenge cannot be solved through fragmented efforts. It requires scale, technology, and intent. At Avro, we have invested years of research to build a system that converts complex plastic waste into valuable raw material. Our vision goes beyond recycling—we are building a nationwide ecosystem that transforms waste into opportunity while protecting our planet.”

Looking ahead, Avro India is developing a pan-India network of ‘mother and baby’ recycling plants, aimed at decentralizing waste processing and accelerating India’s transition to a circular economy. Through innovation, scale, and collaboration, the company aims to play a defining role in positioning India as a global leader in sustainable plastic management.