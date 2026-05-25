Sony 1000X The ColleXion, Xiaomi 17 Max are main

The Xiaomi 17 Max arrived today, finishing the series. It does not have the secondary screen of the Pro Max, however includes a 200MP primary video camera and a bigger 8,000 mAh Si-C battery. It utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with approximately 16 gigs of memory, a triple rear cam system – 200MP broad, 50MP 3x zoom, 50MP 17mm ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie upfront.

Xiaomi 17 Max is available in black, white, and blue colors. Prices in China for the 12/256GB trim starts at CNY 4,799 ($705/EUR609 transformed) and increases to CNY 5,799 ($853/EUR735 transformed) for the 16/512GB trim.

The reported Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will apparently be a 6.47-inch gadget. It would put in between the Galaxy S27 (supposedly smaller sized), and the larger Galaxy S27+.

Samsung likewise launched the steady One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy A36, A56, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5.

Sony revealed its special-edition 1000X The ColleXion cordless over-ear earphones with active sound cancellation to celebrate 10 years of the series. The more premium cans show up to slot simply in front of the continuous WH-1000XM6, not to change them.

They have a brand-new style, more superior products, and apparently much better, more audiophile-friendly tuning. Rate is $649/EUR629/ ₤ 549 – $200/EUR180/ ₤ 150 more than the XM6 at launch.

The Infinix Hot 70 was noted in Bangladesh, with a Helio G100 Ultimate SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD slot, and a 6.78-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD. The phone will load a big 6,000 mAh battery with 45W charging. Anticipate the Infinix Hot 70 to introduce on May 25.

The RedMagic 11S Pro series showed up with the 11S Pro and 11S Pro+ in China. They include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with an increased prime core, performing at 4.74 GHz. There’s likewise approximately 16GB of RAM, an 8,000 mAh battery with 80W charging (on the Pro), and 7,500 mAh (on the Pro+) with 120W charging. The 11S Pro+ has a 24,000 RPM fan and pulsating liquid cooling, while the 11S Pro just gets the fan.

Both 11S Pro series phones are readily available in Silver Wing and Dark Night colors. RedMagic 11S Pro is provided in a single 12/256GB trim, priced at CNY 5,499 ($807/EUR694 transformed). RedMagic 11S Pro+ begins at CNY 6,199 ($910/EUR782 transformed) in its 12/256GB trim and increases to CNY 7,999 ($1,174/ EUR1,008 transformed) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variation.

Have a look at our deeply problematic and prejudiced evaluation of the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro (evaluating by a few of the remarks). Some media have actually gotten the Trump Mobile T1 Phone, and, evaluating by some of the initial specifications, this might be a rebadged HTC U24 Pro.