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Leading 10 trending phones of week 21

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The launch buzz of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII waned a bit today, which enabled the Samsung Galaxy A57 to recover the lead in our trending chart. The Galaxy S26 Ultra returned as much as 2nd, while the brand-new Sony flagship got the bronze medal.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII 5G

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The freshly revealed Xiaomi 17 Max kept the 4th position it declared even before it was main. Behind it is the Galaxy A17 – among the most inexpensive Samsung phones presently is plainly being thought about by a multitude of consumers worldwide.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max beings in 6th, ahead of the Honor 600 Pro and Redmi Note 15.

The vanilla member of the Honor’s brand-new 600 series is ninth, while the Poco X8 Pro finishes this edition of the chart.

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