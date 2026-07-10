World Bank dedicates US$ 890 million to support India’s roof solar growth

The plan consists of an US$ 820 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a US$ 60 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, and a US$ 10 million grant from the IBRD’s Livable Planet Fund.

Along with public funding, the World Bank stated it will mobilise an extra US$ 4.2 billion in personal sector funding through industrial loans to allow banks to support roof solar setups for homes.

Furthermore, the financial investment will produce an approximated 1.7 million tasks throughout the renewable resource production, setup and services worth chain.

“The World Bank has actually been supporting India’s solar roof sector for over a years, mobilising more than US$ 2 billion to catalyse market development from 500MW to over 27GW of set up capability,” stated Paul Proccee, World Bank acting nation director for India. “This brand-new funding will assist India scale up property solar, while producing task chances throughout the supply chain and setup environment.”

India has actually set a target of attaining net no emissions by 2070 and increasing the share of non-fossil-fuel-based energy resources to 60% of its electrical energy mix by 2035. While utility-scale solar release has actually broadened quickly in the last few years, property roof solar adoption has actually stayed relatively restricted.

PMSMGBY program addresses barriers to domestic solar adoption by offering rewards for roof setups, supporting regional solar devices production and broadening access to dispersed tidy energy.

“The program will change the domestic solar market by eliminating monetary barriers and developing the capability of circulation business, banks, and suppliers to provide integrated service options,” stated Moez Cherif, job group leader of the program. “Through collateral-free funding, homes can set up solar energy and considerably minimize their regular monthly electrical energy expenses.”

The financing supports India’s sustainable growth, with roof solar main to scaling dispersed generation and lowering family energy expenses. While PMSGBY has actually enhanced need through aids and streamlined procedures, irregular state execution has actually constrained the conversion of applications into setups (membership needed).

India has actually set up 9.56 GW of roof solar capability under the PMSGMBY by March 2026, according to federal government information previously this year. More than 2.62 million systems have actually been released given that the plan’s launch in 2024, benefiting around 3.24 million families.