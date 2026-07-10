Australia, India Seal Long-Awaited Uranium Agreement

< div data-headline ="Australia and India Finalize Uranium Trade Deal"data-elid ="2677202465"data-post-url ="https://investingnews.com/australia-india-uranium-trade-deal/"data-authors ="Giann Liguid"data-page-title ="Australia and India Seal Uranium Export Agreement | INN">

Australia and India completed a long-delayed administrative plan on Thursday to allow Australian uranium exports to New Delhi, breaking a decade-long regulative stalemate.

The contract allows business deliveries under stringent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards to ensure that New Delhi utilizes the nuclear fuel specifically for civilian power generation.

Australia holds approximately 28 percent of recognized international uranium deposits, domestic policy requires the federal government to limit supply to countries sticking to extensive bilateral procedures.

India’s status as a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) traditionally separated the nation from international nuclear trade, up till the 45-member Nuclear Suppliers Group approved an exemption in 2008 following a different safeguards arrangement with the IAEA.

“Australia’s natural resources are vital for other countries’ energy security and stability, and we look forward to becoming a reliable, trusted supplier of uranium to India,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed press reporters in Melbourne.

The Australian federal government kept in mind that the plan helps with exports to increase India’s share of non-fossil fuel power capability while supplying an extra market for the domestic resources sector.

“Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi included a media declaration.

Triggering the supply pipeline diversifies Australia’s resources trade far from its main, unpredictable market in China. Two-way sell items and services in between India and Australia struck US$ 37.7 billion throughout the 2024-2025 fiscal year, placing India as Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner.

Beyond the nuclear sector, the bilateral top produced arrangements to enhance defense cooperation and construct a t emporary area tracking terminal on Australia’s Cocos Keeling Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The arrangement marks the 2nd multi-billion-dollar nuclear fuel pipeline New Delhi has actually protected this year to counter its sporadic native uranium reserves.

In March, Canada’s Cameco (TSX: CCO, NYSE: CCJ) concluded a US$ 1.9 billion agreement to provide almost 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate to India’s Department of Atomic Energy in between 2027 and 2035.

That long-lasting arrangement solved a two-year bilateral freeze that started in September 2023, when previous Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Indian state participation in the killing of a Canadian Sikh activist.

The existing administration has actually because focused on financial re-engagement, matching New Delhi’s efforts to protect basic materials that include an important minerals memorandum of comprehending with Brazil targeting uncommon earths previously this year.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct financial investment interest in any business discussed in this post.