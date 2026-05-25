Hong Kong – AFCD investigates suspected cruelty to animal case at dog shelter in Kam Sheung Road

AFCD investigates suspected cruelty to animal case at dog shelter in Kam Sheung Road ************************************************************************************



​The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) announced yesterday (May 24) that it is investigating a suspected case of cruelty to animals at a dog shelter on Ching Tam Road, Yuen Kong San Tsuen, Kam Sheung Road.

AFCD received a complaint on May 21 concerning dogs being kept in cages and placed in open areas at the dog shelter. AFCD officers, together with staff from the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals immediately visited the site but were unable to gain entry. On May 22, AFCD officers returned to the shelter with police assistance and successfully entered the site for investigation.

During the operation, AFCD officers found a number of dogs, some of which were kept in cages placed in open areas without adequate shelter. As the dog keeper failed to make immediate reasonable improvement, the AFCD seized a total of 12 dogs on site and took them back to the animal management centre for care. The AFCD will continue to conduct an in-depth investigation into the case. If there is sufficient evidence, prosecution will be taken against the person concerned.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance (Cap. 169), any person who treats an animal cruelly, including causing any unnecessary suffering to an animal by any act or omission without reasonable cause, commits an offence. Upon conviction, the maximum penalty is a fine of $200,000 and imprisonment for three years.

Members of the public who come across any suspected cases of cruelty to animals are urged to report to AFCD immediately by calling 1823. In case of emergency, please call the Police for assistance.