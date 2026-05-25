Hong Kong – DSJ and SCED to visit Beijing

DSJ and SCED to visit Beijing *****************************



The Deputy Secretary for Justice, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, and the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, will depart for Beijing this afternoon (May 25) to call on relevant central ministries to exchange views on assisting Mainland enterprise in going global.

Dr Cheung will return to Hong Kong on May 26. Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong on May 27, and the Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Dr Bernard Chan, will be the Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development during Mr Yau’s absence.