CFTI Launched “The Cup of Care” Campaign to Empower Rural Women With Sustainable Menstrual Hygiene

The initiative aims to end menstrual poverty and provide rural women with a dignified, long-term menstrual cup solution

Centre For Transforming India (CFTI), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to rural transformation, now announces the launch of “The Cup Of Care” campaign to help provide low-income, middle-aged women in Raigad with affordable menstrual hygiene solutions. The Cup of Care Campaign aims to provide a dignified, environmentally friendly menstrual hygiene option with menstrual cups.

42% of women still rely on unhygienic methods, as menstrual hygiene challenges are severe in Maharashtra. It is even worse in states like Uttar Pradesh (69.4%), Bihar (67.5%), and Madhya Pradesh (64.8%). The high price of sanitary napkins creates financial barriers for women; due to the “pink tax,” GST-free menstrual cups produce a long-term, more affordable solution. Medically tested silicone menstrual cups give 12 hours of leak-proof protection to help prevent rashes, infections, and discomfort for women working in agriculture or the informal sector without access to clean toilets during the day. Along with the need for “environmental” change, as India produces over 113,000 tons of sanitary napkin waste each year, most of which is not managed in rural areas. CFTI’s holistic approach addresses issues of affordability, health, dignity, education, sustainability, and rural practical difficulties all within one program.

Mr. Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer at Centre For Transforming India stated, “At CFTI, we believe true transformation begins with giving women the dignity and freedom they deserve. ‘The Cup of Care’ is not just a menstrual hygiene campaign; it is rather a movement towards long-term empowerment, sustainability, and change. Our mission is to reach every village that still struggles as we grow and to ensure that no woman in India has to compromise her health because of financial constraints. This campaign marks the beginning of a larger national effort, and we invite every citizen, organization, and policymaker to join us in building a future where menstrual hygiene is a right, not a privilege. “The Cup of Care” is not just a project; it is the beginning of a behavioral and social transformation that will help women regain agency, dignity, and confidence.”

The Cup of Care Campaign aims to create conversations, provide females with an eco-friendly lifestyle choice, and generate less waste. While empowering them to choose their own solutions for the long term by promoting the use of menstrual cups.