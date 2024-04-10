Witness the Stunning 2024 Solar Eclipse at Landing View Campground, Branson’s Newest Glamping RV Resort

Branson, Missouri – April 8th, 2024 – Located just two minutes from the heart of Branson, Missouri, the all-new Landing View Campground is thrilled to welcome guests for an unforgettable glamping experience, complete with a front-row seat to the highly anticipated solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

“We are beyond excited to offer our guests the chance to witness this incredible natural phenomenon right from the comfort of our resort,” said Charlie Christiansen, owner of Landing View Campground. “Our picturesque location, stunning lake views, and top-notch amenities make Landing View the perfect destination for a truly unique and memorable vacation.”

Spanning 950 E State Hwy 76 in Branson, Landing View Campground is a Glamping RV Resort that boasts spacious and tranquil RV campsites, each offering full hookups, gated access, and breathtaking vistas of Lake Taneycomo. Guests can enjoy a host of on-site amenities, including a general store, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, a state-of-the-art swimming pool, and easy access to the area’s renowned hiking trails.

“Branson is already a beloved destination for families, and with the addition of Landing View Campground, visitors now have an incredible, nature-inspired option for their next glamping adventure,” Christiansen added. “We can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far to experience the beauty of our resort and the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.”

To learn more about Landing View Campground or to book your stay, please visit landingviewcampground.com or call (417) 302-3736.

About Landing View Campground

