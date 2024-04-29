Rockingdeals Circular Economy Set to Expand its Footprint to North East India with New Warehouse in Guwahati

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (NSE Emerge: ROCKINGDCE), a leading Indian B2B re-commerce player, today announced the signing of a significant deal to establish a new warehouse in Guwahati, marking its entry into the vibrant market of North East India. Spread over 10,000 sq. ft., the warehouse reflects the company’s commitment to cater to the burgeoning demand for affordable and genuine products in the region.

With this addition, the company’s overall warehouse capacity now stands at 60,000 sq. ft., significantly bolstering its operational capabilities and ensuring efficient service to customers across the country. Currently, RDCEL operates three warehouses in Faridabad.

The Delhi NCR-headquartered company will invest over INR 2.5 crore from the proceeds of its recent IPO to set up the warehouse in Guwahati. The investment covers the set-up cost, inventory, and working capital for this warehouse which will open its doors to customers in the first week of June 2024.

Located near Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, the new warehouse will offer a wide range of authentic and environmentally friendly products, including apparel, home goods, consumer electronics, and many more. Customers can expect a diverse selection of high-quality products that align with the company’s mission to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

Commenting on this exciting development, Mr. Aman Preet, Managing Director, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited, said, “We are delighted to bring Rockingdeals Circular Economy to Guwahati and introduce our sustainable retail concept to the consumers in North East India. Our goal has always been to make authentic and reliable products accessible to everyone at affordable prices. The addition of the Guwahati warehouse strengthens our footprint in India and underscores our commitment to promoting a circular economy nationwide.”

He further added, “Through our sustainable business practices, we look forward to empowering customers to make environmentally conscious choices and contribute to a more sustainable future. We always strive to make eco-friendly products accessible to everyone while driving positive change in consumer behaviour. We believe in bringing sustainable change by achieving global sustainable goals such as responsible consumption and production, climate action, building sustainable communities, and bringing down poverty by fuelling economic growth.”

Being among India’s most prominent organised players in the B2B sourcing space – RDCEL specialises in unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products. Its brand bouquet comprises 18 categories across small home appliances, apparel, kitchenware and household items, speakers and mobile accessories, large appliances, footwear, etc.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited is a part of the Delhi NCR-headquartered Rockingdeals Group, which commands a presence from B2B sourcing to B2C retailing. The company was founded by Mr. Aman Preet, a first-generation entrepreneur who pioneered the concept of the ‘organised seconds’ category in mobile phones more than a decade ago.