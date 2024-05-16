Coast to Coast Pickleball Apparel Sponsors Groundbreaking Tournament to Support Firefighter Mental Health

Coast to Coast is committed to supporting our community heroes and the mental well-being of those who serve. The tournament will benefit the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, a 501c3 organization dedicated to aiding firefighters, EMS, and dispatch personnel affected by suicide.

As part of the sponsorship, Coast to Coast, www.coasttocoastpickleball.com, will provide gift cards, coupons, and custom-designed pickleball stickers for a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction will directly support the alliances crucial services. Additionally, the event will feature special appearances, including the CEO of the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, who is also an avid pickleball player.

“We are honored to support such an important cause and to help shine a light on mental health issues within the firefighter community,” said Daniel Milkie, spokesperson for Coast to Coast. “Pickleball is more than just a sport; its a community builder and a way to support each other. We are thrilled to be part of this event and to contribute to its success.”

The tournament promises to be a significant event with professional pickleball exhibitions, community matches, and more. It aims not only to raise funds but also to foster camaraderie and support among firefighters and the wider community through the sport of pickleball.

For more information about Coast to Coast Pickleball, visit their website: www.coasttocoastpickleball.com

