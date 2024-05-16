“The Politics of Adversity” by Scott Moen Unmasks the Nature of Adversity

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 15, 2024

There is an obvious but overlooked connection between adversity and how the progressive left uses it to their advantage. By using adversity to create a nation of victims that rely on identity politics rather than common sense, we are witnessing the erosion of the traditional values that made America great.

The Politics of Adversity: Taking back our country from the progressive left by Scott Moen delves into the relationship between adversity and politics, making it a thought-provoking and relevant read for todays political climate. The book is divided into three main sections: Adversity and the Individual, Adversity and the Politician, and Adversity and the Nation. Scott objectively and rationally discusses each section, providing insightful analysis of the intersection between adversity and politics.

The first section of The Politics of Adversity lays the foundation for adversity, central to the rest of the book. The discussion focuses on what adversity is, why it is inevitable, where it comes from, why we need to embrace it, how to conquer it, and the benefits of overcoming it.

He explores how politicians view adversity as an opportunity, a threat, or a challenge, depending on the crisis. Scott argues that legislation uses cash and entitlements to avert the situation and maintain the status quo rather than provide support and resources to help people overcome adversity and become emotionally and financially stronger.

Scott further discusses how our nation has lost its way and will soon become a socialist country due to the progressive lefts agenda of diminishing peoples rights and eroding peoples values. His book also looks into the effects of adversity on the nation regarding wokeism and AI.

The Politics of Adversity: Taking back our country from the progressive left

Author: Scott Moen

Book Genre: politics

Publisher: Liberty Hill Publishing

Published Date: December 19, 2023

Author

Scott served as a cryptanalyst during the Vietnam War at the National Security Agency and understands the vital role of the military in keeping our country safe. He saw firsthand how our troops sacrificed for our freedom. Having also overcome significant adversity in his life, he recognizes the benefits of stronger character and self-esteem when adversity is conquered. As more obstacles were overcome, the more confident he became in defeating more adversity.

Having four grandchildren, Moen knows the perilous world they will be facing when they grow up if the progressive left goes unchecked. He knows our children need to become strong and capable men and women that respect the rule of law, rely on common sense, and uphold traditional values. He firmly believes that only by understanding the nature of adversity and defeating the progressive left can our country be saved.

Moen is an avid chess player and golfer. He enjoys taking road trips to visit his family in San Francisco and Maryland. Standing 6 6 tall, he grew up playing basketball in high school and in the Air Force. He is a Dallas Mavericks fan, seldom missing a game.