The Secret To Making the Perfect Eco-Friendly Iced Coffee? It’s In The Bag! Steeped Coffee Bags Deliver Gourmet Cup of Joe

When the summer heats up, coffee lovers crave something a little less steamy and a little more refreshing. Iced coffee fits the bill perfectly. For some, that means driving to the nearest chain, dropping a bundle, and leaving quality to chance.

But you can save time and money – and the planet – on a superior brew by making it at home, exactly the way you like it.

Steeped Coffee’s pre-portioned, eco-friendly coffee bags allow you to steep a farm-to-cup brew nearly anywhere, sans the machine, waste, or harmful chemicals found in powdered coffee. No need to give up high-end coffee. With a Steeped Coffee Bag and a little bit of patience, your great-tasting, ethically sourced glass of cold summer happiness is just a few minutes away.

Steeped, Inc. is all about premium coffee with a conscious. Its proprietary single serve brewing system features Steeped Coffee Packs (think tea bags for coffee) to deliver locally sourced and roasted micro-batch coffee one delicious cup at a time. Nitro-sealed to preserve freshness, Steeped Coffee Packs are made with renewable and compostable materials and presented in recyclable packaging.

And, now you can make iced coffee using a choice of your favorite roaster brands – Award-winning coffee makers BLK & BOLD & Mr. Espresso have recently partnered with Steeped to offer their most popular blends to single-serve coffee drinkers nationwide, all available on the STEEPED COFFEE website.

Cool down the experts at Steeped Coffee, who have some great tips on preparing the perfect cup of thirst-quenching iced coffee. The secret to a classic iced coffee, says the Steeped team, is a well-crafted coffee concentrate. A good concentrate is also the basis for many other refreshing coffee drinks we associate with summer sipping. Read on for tantalizing recipes!

How to make the perfect Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate

For each serving, you’ll need

1 Steeped Coffee Pack

1 10 oz. mug

Filtered water

Directions

Heat filtered water to 205 degrees, or just below boiling Place Steeped Bag at bottom of mug Pour hot water over Steeped Bag until the mug is half full Use string to dunk Steeped Bag 20 to 30 times over 1 minute Leaving the Steeped Bag in, let the coffee steep for 5 to 7 minutes or more to taste Remove Steeped Bag

Tips

To serve a crowd, make multiple batches of Concentrate. Store leftover Concentrate in the fridge.

Freeze Steeped coffee in ice cube trays. Use coffee cubes instead of regular ice cubes to avoid diluting your beverage.

Everyone knows the best way to enjoy iced coffee is through a straw. Be kind to the environment – buy reusable, dishwasher-safe metal straws!

Now it’s time to win summer with basic Steeped Iced Coffee and 6 decadent variations.

Steeped Iced Coffee

For each serving, you’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

1 10-oz. glass

Ice

Optional: sugar and creamer or dairy substitute such as unsweetened almond milk

Directions

Fill the glass to the top with ice Slowly pour the Steeped Coffee Concentrate into the glass Optional: top off with your favorite sweetener, creamer or dairy substitute to taste. Stir and enjoy.

Steeped Iced Latte

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Milk

Cocktail shaker

Ice

Optional: sweetener or flavored coffee syrup to taste

Directions

Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Add 1-part Steeped Ice Coffee Concentrate and 1 part milk. Sweeten to taste, or replace sugar with flavored coffee syrup to make Vanilla Latte, Caramel Latte, etc. Shake until foamy Pour into a glass filled with ice

Steeped Blended (Frappuccino-Style) Coffee

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Milk

Blender

Ice

Whipped cream

Optional: sweetener or flavored coffee syrup to taste (see above)

Directions

Prepare as for Latte, but whir in a blender instead of a cocktail shaker. Top with whipped cream to taste.

Steeped Iced Mocha

You’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Good quality chocolate syrup

Ice

Milk or cream to taste

Whipped cream

Directions

Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above Pour over ice Stir in chocolate syrup and milk or cream to taste Top with whipped cream to taste

Steeped Vietnamese Iced Coffee

You’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate

Sweetened condensed milk

Ice

Directions

Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above, omitting sugar and creamer. Stir in sweetened condensed milk to taste. Pour into tall glass over ice.

Steeped Thai Iced Coffee

You’ll need

Extra-strong Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (allow bag to steep a few extra minutes)

Sweetened condensed milk OR evaporated milk OR half-and-half

Ice

Ground cardamom

Directions

Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above. Pour into tall glass over ice. Top with your choice of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, or half-and-half, but DO NOT STIR. Sweeten to taste. Sprinkle with ground cardamom

Steeped Spiked Iced Coffee

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Liqueur of your choice: hazelnut, orange, Irish cream, amaretto, etc.

Ice

Sweetener or creamer (optional)

Directions

Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above. Pour into tall glass over ice. Stir in 1 shot of liqueur. Sweeten and top with creamer to taste. Stir and enjoy.

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped is the new standard in coffee helping to make quality coffee more accessible through its proprietary technology and Steeped Brewing Method that is licensed to over 500 of the top specialty roasters around the globe. Steeped delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee is available through KeHE, as well as on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee and at-home services. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com.

