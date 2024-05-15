Dynamic Communities Releases 2024 Community Summit North America Agenda & Speaker Line-Up

Dynamic Communities, the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for Microsoft business applications, has released the speaker and list agenda for Community Summit North America running October 13-17, 2024, in San Antonio, TX, featuring 500+ speakers and over 600 Dynamics, Power Platform, Fabric and Copilot education sessions.

Dynamic Communities, the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for Microsoft business applications, has released the speaker and list agenda for Community Summit North America running October 13-17, 2024, in San Antonio, TX, featuring 500+ speakers and over 600 Dynamics, Power Platform, Fabric and Copilot education sessions.

“As a CE/CRM Programming Committee member,” said Kylie Kiser, “I’m thrilled by our diverse, expert-led sessions that promise an unparalleled user-driven experience at Summit NA 2024.”

“As the producers of Summit NA, we were blown away to see more than 1500 submissions for the 2024 Call for Speakers,” said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities, “but with the incredible efforts of the UG Programming Committees, they were narrowed down to just north of 600, featuring over 500 speakers, to fill this year’s education and training program.”

With approximately 100-150 sessions per user group, including Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance & Operations, CE/CRM, Dynamics GP, Power Platform, Copilot and more, the “For User, By User” premise of Community Summit will feature expert users, Microsoft leaders, MVPs, and partners in the community leading education sessions throughout the event.

“We are proud to announce D365 Business Central will have 110+ individual speakers from 92 companies, a massive increase from previous years, delivering over 9 Tracks, 105 60-and-90 minutes sessions and 28 Fast Chat 30-minute sessions,” said BC Programming Committee Co-Chairs Steve Chinsky and Kim Dallefeld,” and that doesn’t even include the Microsoft speaker sessions!”

“We’ve been working hard and having great discussions to pick the right AX/F&O/SC Summit sessions,” said F&O Programming Committee member Crystal Ahrens, “the 100+sessions meet users where they are in their D365 Finance & Supply Chain journey, from considering the Cloud ERP platform to being new to it, migrating or optimizing an existing system.”

Power Platform Programming Committee leader Heidi Neuhauser commented, “Get ready for an incredible Summit NA 2024! Enjoy knowledgeable speakers, cutting-edge topics, diverse tracks, and fantastic networking opportunities. There is so much to discover in San Antonio!”

Community Summit NA is a key part of the Dynamic Communities year-round engagement plan for the Microsoft business applications community, with includes:

Summit NA Roadshow: Monthly events delivering single day regional training and education for Dynamics, Power Platform and Copilot users in cities around the nation with general session and product-specific breakout rooms

Copilot Summit NA: Spring event delivering AI-first innovation, education, and training to define the opportunities, impact, and outcomes possible with Microsoft Copilot for mid-market & enterprise companies

Biz Apps Partner Summit NA: Summer event delivering the first Microsoft fiscal year in-person gathering for consultants, systems integrators and ISVs focused on scaling their practice and dazzling customers

Community Summit NA: Fall event delivering the largest independent innovation, education, and training user conference for Microsoft business applications featuring expert users, Microsoft leaders, MVPs, and partners

Dynamics Communities website: Always on member-based Microsoft business applications learning destination for tips, tricks, tutorials, and how-to articles, podcasts, on-demand education, guidebooks and the UG Copilot AI assistant

“As Committee Lead for Dynamics GP,” said Kerry Hataley, “I am very excited to have been part of a team of professionals, derived from both Customers and Partners, in creating one of the most diverse educational sessions for Summit NA 2024. Session speakers are all real-world users of the Dynamics GP product, with many having 25+ years’ experience.”

To learn more about everything Community Summit NA has to offer to the Microsoft business applications community, please go to the website, and register by May 31, 2024, to save hundreds on your all access pass.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is an independent innovation, education, and training platform for the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of customers, users and partners that delivers year-round engagement through events and digital offerings.