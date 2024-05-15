Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley appoints Steve Januario, VP of Technology at Bill Inc, to board

Steve Januario, VP of Technology at Bill Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 13, 2024 – PRLog — Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV), a nonprofit youth services group providing after-school voluntary activities for young people through clubhouses across the valley, announced the appointment of Steve Januario to its Board of Directors. Januario is VP of Technology at Bill Inc. and leads all aspects of Information Technology for the company. His technical career spans over 20 years with many companies, including Palo Alto Networks, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Tivo, SGI, and more. His passion for technology fuels him to explore, innovate, and embrace the constantly changing digital landscape. As a Bay Area native, he joined the military shortly after graduating high school and currently serves as the Director of Inspections for the Inspector General’s Office at the 195th Wing.

“Steve is one of those leaders who brings invaluable energy and capacity to any effort, and we’re thrilled he has agreed to join BGCSV’s board,” said Steve Wymer, BGCSV’s President and CEO. “From his decades of military service to his well-earned reputation as a mentor and champion for others in the workplace, Steve is just an incredible servant-leader who will undoubtedly make incredible contributions in the service of our mission.”

Januario is also dedicated to helping veterans as they transition into the civilian sector. He volunteers his time by helping veterans develop their IT knowledge and obtain employment in corporate roles after the military. He has helped establish two veteran programs at two different companies and has represented PAN at the Air Force’s Undergraduate Cyber Training School. He is an active member of several employee networks and always tries to be an ally to all groups.

Following BGCSV’s announcement of his appointment, Januario expressed his gratitude and commitment to the organization, highlighting his dedication to community impact. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a cause that aligns with my values and beliefs. I’m dedicated to uplifting youths and underserved communities. I was lucky to have been helped early in my career, and now I hope to play a more significant role in adding to the organization’s amazing 80-year success.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley



Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.