Introducing AItoAI: Smart Software for Government Use Cases

AItoAI, a new video and audio program is available, on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BFBYeW3Jls and Apple podcasts at podcast.govwizely.com.

The program reveals high-value information; for example, a new government conference for artificial intelligence officers and one US Federal government road map for artificial intelligence projects in 2024.

“AItoAI: Smart Software for Government Use Cases” is a news analysis program focusing on an important, but often overlooked market for artificial intelligence. The topics cover the intersection of government software and artificial intelligence.

The ad-free program features Erik S. Arnold, the Managing Director of Govwizely, a Washington, DC, consulting and engineering services firm. Erik has extensive experience working on technology projects for the US Congress, the Capitol Police, the Department of Commerce, and the White House.

Also, participating in the program is Stephen E Arnold, an adviser to Govwizely.

This program explores five topics in an unusual father-and-son exploration of important, yet rarely discussed subjects.

The current program explores a mandate from the White House, via the Office of Management & Budget that every Federal agency must appoint a chief artificial intelligence officer or CAIO.

A second story reports about the European Union’s first artificial intelligence law.

The third story explains that the US Internal Revenue Service will add fraud detection procedures which make use of artificial intelligence.

The fourth story presents the US Department of Homeland Security’s AI road map for 2024.

The final story concerns the disappointing outcome of a AI-powered chatbot in New York City. The program reveals the AI technology behind what is a high-profile and problematic citizen-facing smart service.

For more information about the AItoAI program, write erik@govwizely.com