– New Platform Offers Retail and Restaurant Partners Data-Backed Insights and Industry Trends Through a Uniquely Coca‑Cola Lens

Foodservice operators and retailers can now access actionable consumer insights backed by industry trend data to grow and thrive in todays dynamic, ever-evolving marketplace.

Coca‑Cola Lens provides a library of 16 thought leadership articles that explore the nuances of shopper behavior, with big-picture macroeconomic context, and forward-looking insights. The articles, authored by internal subject matter experts at Coca‑Cola and supplemented by data from proprietary internal tools and credible third-party sources, tackle timely topics including the growth of premium water, the purchasing power of the multicultural consumer and impact of digital ordering technologies.

The platform also offers revenue-driving guidance on everything from optimizing restaurant menus to curating cold vault inventories. Digestible, quick-read pieces are brought to life visually with charts, graphics and images. Four to six new articles will be added each quarter based on input from Coca‑Cola customers and associates.

In todays rapidly changing landscape, a vast amount of data is coming in from every angle. From the cashier at a one-store retailer to a CEO of a 10,000-outlet restaurant chain, everyone who touches the beverage industry can benefit from the actionable insights Coca‑Cola Lens offers.

[p”We are launching Coca‑Cola Lens to deliver on the promise to create value beyond beverages to our customers, while serving as thought partners and consultants, said Pamela Stewart, Chief Customer Officer Retail, Coca‑Cola North America. Together, we will navigate this dynamic landscape, leveraging data and tools to drive our business strategies forward and accelerate growth.[/p]

Coca‑Cola North America, which services a customer base of more than 250,000 retail stores and 500,000 foodservice outlets, has a longstanding legacy of value-added partnership focused on growth. Coca‑Cola Lens takes this commitment to the next level by magnifying relevant trends to help customers anticipateand stay a step aheadconsumer needs.

Coca‑Cola has always been dedicated to driving growth with our partners. With the launch of Coca‑Cola Lens, were taking that commitment to the next level, said Dagmar Boggs, Head of Foodservice at Coca‑Cola North America. Now, customers will be able to self-serve the actionable insights they need, precisely when they need them, empowering our partners to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence and agility.

Coca‑Cola Lens will make its official debut ahead of the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Attendees can learn about the platform during an education session titled: Data and Dining: Feeding Growth with Actionable Insights.