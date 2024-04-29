AI Freedom Alliance Announces New Resolutions & Standards for Generative AI and Social Media

The AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA), a coalition of small to medium-sized business leaders and contributors, today announced the release of its inaugural set of resolutions and standards focused on the ethical use and transparency of generative AI technologies across all digital media including social media platforms.

As digital platforms increasingly integrate artificial intelligence to create and curate content, AIFA has developed guidelines to ensure these technologies are used responsibly, prioritizing user rights and ethical standards. The newly released standards address crucial aspects of AI deployments, including transparent identification of AI-generated content and responsible AI applications.

Key Resolutions Include:

Generative AI Identification: AI-generated content shared digitally including social media platforms must be clearly marked. The markings provide users with immediate visibility into the content’s origins. This initiative aims to foster transparency and maintain trust in digital content.

User Awareness and Control: Users have the right to know when they are interacting with AI-generated content and tools, ensuring informed decisions about their digital interactions.

“AIFA is committed to setting a high standard for AI ethics and transparency,” said John Farhat, Organizer of the AI Freedom Alliance. “With these new resolutions, we are leading the way for a future where technology respects user autonomy and promotes a more transparent use of this technology.”

These standards are intended to guide developers of AI technologies and encourage social media platforms to adopt practices that protect and empower their users.

For more information about the AI Freedom Alliance and the full set of resolutions and standards, please visit https://aifalliance.org/resolutions-standards/

About AI Freedom Alliance: Founded in 2024, the AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) is dedicated to promoting ethical standards and transparency in the use of artificial intelligence. Comprised of small to medium sized grassroots business leaders from various industries, AIFA strives to ensure that AI technologies uphold individual freedoms that bring value to our society.