Hong Kong – Refined arrangements for renewal applications of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles and increased number of applications to be processed

Refined arrangements for renewal applications of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles and increased number of applications to be processed ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) said today (May 14) that, from now on, arrangements for renewal applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles will be refined. Eligible applicants may submit their renewal applications online during the application period allotted by the TD without having to participate in a computer ballot.

The refined arrangements are only applicable to Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles renewal applicants who meet all of the following criteria:

(i) the applicant remains unchanged;

(ii) the vehicle remains unchanged (including vehicle registration mark, colour and chassis number/vehicle identification number); and

(iii) the designated drivers remain unchanged (including the number of designated drivers and their Hong Kong identity card numbers).

If the applicants for the renewal of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles fail to meet any of the above criteria, they are required to participate again in the computer ballot and submit applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles in the form of a new application within the allotted designated period. To enable applicants who submit new applications to register for the computer ballot, the TD will relax the computer ballot registration period at the same time, from 30 days before the expiry of their Closed Road Permit to 60 days before.

The refined arrangements for renewal applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles introduced by the TD are as follows:

(a) starting from May 14, the TD will issue emails in phases to holders of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles Closed Road Permit that expires in or after July this year to invite permit holders to submit Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles renewal applications;

(b) after receiving invitation emails from the TD, eligible applicants for renewal of the Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles may use the passcode provided in the emails and their personal information to submit renewal applications on the designated website within the allotted designated application period specified in the invitation email;

(c) the designated application period allotted by the TD covers six calendar days, allowing sufficient time for applicants submitting renewal applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to prepare the necessary application documents. If eligible applicants for the renewal of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles do not submit the renewal applications within the designated period allotted, the applicants will be required to participate again in the computer ballot to obtain an application quota, and submit the application as a new application within the allotted designated period; and

(d) To further enable holders of valid licences for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to enquire whether they are invited to submit renewal applications, to learn when their allotted application periods are and what their passcodes are, etc, the TD will launch a new function, “Enquire Renewal Application Invitation Details”, on the designated website on May 20 for applicants to check by themselves.

In addition, according to the “Guangdong Province Administrative Measures for Hong Kong Private Cars Travelling to the Mainland via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge”, Mainland authorities will accept and vet applications submitted by holders of valid licences for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles 30 days prior to the expiry of electronic vehicle licences from the Mainland authorities at the earliest. Hence, after completion of the preliminary vetting of the applications, the TD will pass the applications for Mainland authorities’ processing within 30 days prior to the expiry of electronic vehicle licences from the Mainland authorities. Applicants will be notified by email of the updated application status by then, and they may also check the status of their applications online on the designated website. Applicants are advised to wait patiently after submission of their applications for renewal of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles.

Details of the refined arrangements for renewal applications of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles are available at the Renewal Application page on the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk/en/RenewalApplication).

Furthermore, the number of applications of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be processed will be increased from 300 to 400 applications per working day starting from June, to better cope with the needs of new applications and renewal applications.

The governments of Guangdong and Hong Kong will continue to monitor the operation of the Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles and will keep close liaison with relevant departments to review and enhance the arrangements of Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles in a timely manner.