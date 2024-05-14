Family-Run Ethos Santorini Expands with New Villa Property, Ethos Vegan Retreat, on the Idyllic Island of Santorini

SANTORINI, Greece – May 1, 2024 — Ethos Santorini, a beacon of sustainability and ethical hospitality,

proudly announces the opening of its newest property, Ethos Vegan Retreat, nestled in the breathtaking village

of Imerovigli on the stunning island of Santorini. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the family-run

company, which first captivated guests with its inaugural property, Ethos Vegan Suites, in Fira, Santorini, in

2021.

Founded by Artemis Sorotou and her husband Coskun Piskin, Ethos Santorini began as a labor of love and

commitment to ethical living. With the opening of Ethos Vegan Suites in Fira three years ago, their dedication

to veganism, sustainability, and unparalleled hospitality has garnered widespread acclaim and adoration from

guests around the globe.

“Once we opened Ethos Vegan Suites, we felt our dream was realized. The overwhelming love from our guests

ignited new ideas and aspirations. It was then that my family joined forces, sharing our vision for Ethos and

contributing their expertise and passion. With their support, we set our sights on creating something even more

extraordinary,” co-owner Artemis Sorotou shares.

Ethos Vegan Retreat in Imerovigli epitomizes luxury and tranquility with four private residences, each boasting

two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ample indoor and outdoor spaces for relaxation. The crown jewel of each

residence is a private heated pool, offering guests a serene oasis to unwind and rejuvenate amidst Santorini’s

stunning landscapes.

True to its ethos, Ethos Vegan Retreat prioritizes sustainability and guest comfort, providing amenities such as

vegan-certified wines and beers, daily filtered water, Nespresso coffee machines, herbal tea selections, and

more. Guests can also enjoy zero-waste toiletries from Crete-based Bioaroma, such as their biodegradable

shampoo/soap pods and bamboo amenities, further enhancing the vegan and eco-conscious experience.

“Ethos Vegan Retreat is more than just a luxury property; it’s a sanctuary for awakening and connection. Our

goal is to welcome both vegan and non-vegan guests alike, showcasing that luxury and compassion can

harmoniously coexist,” Artemis says.

Guests can expect a holistic experience that honors Santorini’s rich heritage and natural beauty, from

breathtaking sunrise views to locally inspired, house-made breakfasts prepared by Artemis. With a commitment

to fostering community and celebrating life, Ethos Vegan Retreat invites guests to slow down, recharge, and

savor the moments that matter most.

Reflecting on their journey, Artemis shares, “Opening Ethos in Fira was a dream come true, but our ambitions

didn’t end there. We’ve seen the transformative power of ethical hospitality and the growing demand for

sustainable travel. With Ethos Vegan Retreat, we’re excited to elevate the guest experience and continue

shaping the future of hospitality.”

Ethos Vegan Retreat in Imerovigli is now available for seasonal bookings (May – November), while Ethos

Vegan Suites in Fira welcomes guests year-round.

Interviews with co-owner Artemis Sorotou and photos are available by request.

##

About Ethos Santorini: Ethos Vegan Suites and Retreat is a family-run hospitality venture committed to

redefining luxury travel through veganism, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality. Ethos is dedicated to creating

unforgettable experiences that nourish the body, mind, and soul, fostering a global community united by

compassion and conscious living.

For media inquiries, contact:

rebecca@veggiesabroad.com

info@ethos-santorini.com