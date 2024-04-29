St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation Hosts Third Annual Golf Tournament

The St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation – a nonprofit that provides support to young players who face financial difficulty – will hold its third annual golf tournament on Mon., Aug. 12 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The tournament will be held at the Greenbriar Hills Country Club located at 12665 Big Bend Blvd. in Kirkwood, Mo.

Tickets are $200 per golfer and $800 per four golfers, which includes 18 holes with a golf cart, lunch, snacks and beverages plus dinner and an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Proceeds will go toward assisting young players who need financial assistance.

This year, the St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation has awarded 22 grants to help young players continue playing hockey. Financial support is given to local club teams, as well as AAA and high school players based upon an individual’s need and family circumstances. In exchange for these scholarships, youth recipients pay-it-forward through volunteerism and community service.

Founded in 2018, the St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation was created to give all local hockey players the ability to participate in this costly sport. The nonprofit was formed by local hockey coaches and hockey parents in response to a local high school hockey player who struggled with mental illness and took his own life. The St. Louis Youth Hockey Foundation is also supported by the St. Louis Blues’ Blues for Kids program.

For ticket details or to become a sponsor, call (314) 807-3007.