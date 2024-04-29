JSW Paints unveils ‘Rangon Ka Khel Hai’ anthem to celebrate the colourful spirit of cricket

JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group, has unveiled a digital-first campaign to celebrate crickets’ colourful spirit resonating across the country. One of the most unique elements of the new campaign is the anthem, ‘Rangon Ka Khel Hai’, created to celebrate the unifying sentiment which is intrinsic to the game of cricket. The anthem, inspired by JSW Paints’ diverse colour range, adds a refreshing touch to every space, embodying the spirit of togetherness and celebration.

JSW Paints has partnered with six teams across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchisee. This is one of the biggest brand association by JSW Paints and includes partnership with six teams including the Shahrukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and the JSW Group’s co-owned Delhi Capitals during the current editions of WPL & IPL.

According to AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, “Cricket is a sport that’s the heartbeat of India; it’s a way of life, a celebration of colours. By partnering with renowned teams in both the IPL and WPL, we not only expand our brand presence but also wish to be integral to the sport’s legacy. The JSW Paints anthem is our tribute to the way colours come together to make Cricket Spectacular – Rango ka Khel hai, Rangon ka Mel hai.”

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “The Anthem celebrates the unity in passion and love for the game of cricket in the diversity of the colours of fans and players of IPL and WPL. All colours are equal. Yet another beautiful thought from JSW Paints.”

“Our anthem’s lyrics encapsulate the kaleidoscopic spirit of cricket, mirroring the vibrant range of JSW Paints. Just as cricket brings together players and fans of different teams, each having their unique colours, our diverse range of colours unites homes across India, infusing them with vibrancy and life. It’s a beautiful synergy that reflects the essence of both cricket and JSW Paints.” Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India.

About JSW Paints: JSW Paints, is India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the diversified US$ 23 billion JSW Group. JSW Group is India’s leading business group with interests in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, and venture capital. Launched in May 2019, JSW Paints aims to inspire consumers to Think Beautiful as beautiful thoughts make the world beautiful. It extends “Think beautiful” to every aspect of the way the Company conducts its business, right from offering an environmental-friendly portfolio of water-based paints to its thoughtful disruption of “Any Colour One Price” aimed at bringing pricing transparency to paints. The JSW Paints Buddy is another such initiative wherein consumers are offered personal attention & assistance in colour and product selection. The company currently has two manufacturing units, an Industrial Coatings facility at Vasind in Maharashtra and a Decorative Paints facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka with a combined capacity of 150,000KL per annum. Within a short period, it has already become the largest Industrial Coil Coatings company in India. JSW Paints is endorsed by well-known Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Alia Bhatt.