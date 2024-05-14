Associated Designs | Timeless Charm and Serene Living in the Pike Cottage

Experience the serene charm of Pike Cottage, where cottage and ranch aesthetics blend seamlessly. From the inviting front porch to the vaulted kitchen and great room, every detail exudes timeless allure. Explore this meticulously designed home, where tranquility meets thoughtful functionality at every turn.

Nestled within your serene landscape the Pike Cottage embodies a blend of cottage and ranch aesthetics, radiating simplicity and charm. Its modest roof, adorned with a mix of asphalt shingles, harmonizes effortlessly with the natural environment. Clad in lap siding painted in your preferred hue, the exterior emanates a timeless allure.

Approaching the residence, attention is captivated by the inviting front porch. A sheltered patio, furnished with rocking chairs and optional potted flora, invites residents and visitors alike to unwind and savor the tranquility of the surroundings. The traditional front entrance, flanked by two windows, beckons guests to step inside.

Upon entering, the layout unfolds gracefully before you. To the left, two bedrooms provide secluded sanctuaries for rest and rejuvenation. Each bedroom features generous closet space and large windows that bathe the interiors in sunlight. Conveniently nestled between these rooms are two full bathrooms—one in the Master suite and one for shared use—offering comfort and privacy. The guest bath boasts a sleek glass-doored shower, ideal for an invigorating start to the day, while the Master bath presents a combined shower and tub.

Continuing through the home, the spotlight shifts to the vaulted kitchen and great room. The kitchen, with bespoke cabinetry and gleaming granite counters, exudes sophistication. A skylight positioned above the central island bathes the area in soft daylight. Despite its compact size, the island serves as a focal point for both meal preparation and casual dining.

The great room, with its soaring, sloped ceiling and abundant windows, creates a sense of airy spaciousness. Sliding glass doors at the back lead seamlessly to a covered patio, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. Here, one can revel in gentle breezes while enjoying the backyard’s natural beauty.

Nestled in a compact one-car garage, the washer and dryer coexist with the water heater. Adjacent, a practical laundry folding table streamlines chores. A side man door offers convenient access to the outdoors.

In essence, Pike Cottage captivates with its enduring elegance and thoughtful design. From the low-pitched roof to the vaulted ceilings, each element is meticulously curated to craft a cozy and inviting home that seamlessly integrates with its environment.

The Pike Cottage 31-339 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.