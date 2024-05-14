State National Welcomes Terry Muhia as Executive Vice President

Experienced industry executive joins leading provider of portfolio protection solutions

State National Companies is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Terry Muhia as Executive Vice President of Service for its Lender Services division. With an accomplished background spanning over two decades in the insurance and financial sectors, including an 18-year tenure at CUNA Mutual Group/TruStage focusing on the credit union market, Muhia brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the organization.

Reporting directly to President and CEO Matthew Freeman, she will focus on delivering outstanding service to State National’s business partners, helping them mitigate portfolio risk as they navigate the challenges of today’s technological and economic environment.

Freeman praised Muhia’s customer-centric approach and ability to foster strategic partnerships as key factors that will benefit State National and parent company Markel. “Terry’s collaborative nature and strategic mindset make her a key addition to our executive team, and I eagerly await the contributions she will bring to our organization,” Freeman said.

Muhia’s leadership as Head of Program & Partner Management at CUNA Mutual Group during its evolution into TruStage demonstrated her skill in driving business growth as well as her understanding of credit unions, banking, risk management, and insurance, which are central to continuing State National’s 50-year legacy of technological innovation and superior client service.

Trace Ledbetter, former EVP of Service, highlighted State National’s commitment to adapting its service model to meet client needs. “Whether that meant onsite delivery in our early years or today’s centralized service model, State National has always structured itself in response to what is most effective for our clients,” he said. “That singular focus on customer experience is one of the big things that stood out to me about Terry, and I’m confident she will continue that same dedication to State National’s clients.”

Muhia, who holds an MBA in Management from the University of Dallas, is recognized for her accomplished background and depth of industry knowledge, making her a valuable resource not only for State National’s current business partners but also for other lenders seeking to manage their risk and safeguard their interests effectively.

“I am excited about this opportunity to continue building on the solid foundation of success State National has established over the past 50 years,” Muhia said. “I’m looking forward to carrying on the legacy of being the leading provider in portfolio protection solutions, our proactive technology innovations, and the support and partnership we provide to our clients and their customers.”

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc. is a leading specialty provider of property and casualty insurance services operating in two niche markets across the U.S. In its Lender Services segment, the company specializes in providing portfolio protection solutions that insure autos, mortgages, and other collateral for loans made by credit unions, banks, and specialty finance companies. In its Program Services segment, the company leverages its ”A” (Excellent) A.M. Best rating, expansive licenses, and trusted reputation to provide access to the U.S. property and casualty insurance market in exchange for ceding fees. State National Companies is a division of Markel, a Fortune 500 holding company for insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations. To learn more, please visit statenational.com and connect on LinkedIn.