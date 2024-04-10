Hong Kong – EMSD investigates lift incident at Seaview Mansion, Mid-levels

EMSD investigates lift incident at Seaview Mansion, Mid-levels **************************************************************



A spokesman for the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) said today (April 9) that the EMSD is investigating a lift incident that occurred at Seaview Mansion in Mid-Levels yesterday (April 8).



The EMSD received at around 5pm yesterday a report about a lift entrapment and suspected rope breakage incident occurred at Seaview Mansion in the morning of the same day. A passenger was trapped in the lift and suffered a sprained foot, and was rescued by firemen and sent to hospital for treatment. The concerned lift has ceased operation after the incident.



The EMSD officers conducted an on-site investigation this morning. Preliminary findings revealed that one of the three flat suspension belts of the concerned lift was broken and the lift car stopped near the third floor. To ensure public safety, the EMSD inspected the remaining two lifts of the same type in the building and confirmed that they are safe to operate.



The lift concerned is maintained by Schindler Lifts (Hong Kong) Ltd. The EMSD has requested the company to submit an incident report within seven working days. The investigation of the cause of the incident by the EMSD is on-going.