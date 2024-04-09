The Mark Montclair

The program, which is free to families, offers a summer of learning, fun, and growth. It targets improving literacy skills and fosters a sense of social activism. Freedom School @ The Mark invites families to enroll their children (completing grades K-5) in this transformative program, which aims to close achievement gaps and promote social justice.

In alignment with the spirit of community and collaboration, The Mark also extends a call for volunteers. Community members passionate about education and service can contribute in roles such as classroom readers, kitchen aides, activity leaders, STEAM skill mentors, and field trip chaperones.

Pastor Kay Dubuisson of The Mark shares, “Participating in the Freedom School Movement allows us to embody the essence of our faith serving and uplifting others. Its more than education; it’s about shaping the advocates and leaders of tomorrow.”

For scholar registration, visit: https://www.themarkmtc.org/freedom-school-at-the-mark

To join as a volunteer, please go to: https://www.themarkmtc.org/freedom-school-volunteers

Together, we can build a future where every child can access the educational resources and opportunities they deserve.

About St. Marks United Methodist Church:

St. Marks United Methodist Church has been a cornerstone of the Montclair community, committed to outreach and service. It continues to serve as a beacon of hope and education through initiatives like the Freedom School @ The Mark.

