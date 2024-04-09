Merck India Announces Life Science Managing Director Changes

Merck, a leading science and technology company, recently announced the appointment of Dhananjay Singh as the Managing Director of Merck Life Science in India, in addition to his current position as Head of Science & Lab Solutions Commercial, India. Effective April 1, 2024, Dhananjay Singh has taken over from Sreenath NS, who is retiring after 36 years of illustrious service with Merck in India.

“As an expert with 26 years with Merck, Dhananjay has been instrumental in shaping the Science and Lab Solutions Commercial business in India and is exemplary in his commitment to advancing scientific progress in partnership with our customers. Dhananjay’s expertise in market dynamics and multi-stakeholder relationship management will further strengthen Merck Life Science’s position in the Indian market. Together with the India country leadership team, I look forward to his continued leadership to spearhead initiatives aimed at shaping India’s narrative towards people-centric performance and progress.” said Pratima Reddy, Country Speaker, Merck India.

In his role as the Managing Director, Dhananjay Singh will be responsible for driving the Life Science strategy in India, ensuring governance and compliance alongside other leaders from Merck’s businesses in India. Dhananjay Singh joined Sigma-Aldrich in 1997. Over the years he took on several leadership roles in Commercial Organisation before his appointment as Head of Science & Lab Solutions Commercial for India, a position he held since 2022.

“Merck Life Science is committed to meeting our customers’ demands through our strategic focus on “India for India and India for the Globe”, aligned with our country strategy, our strong partnerships with valued customers and our dedicated team. I am enthusiastic to drive our collective efforts toward achieving unparalleled success. Together, we will be able to navigate the intricate landscape of the life sciences industry in India, steadfastly supporting government initiatives like “Make in India” to foster growth and innovation,” said Dhananjay Singh, Managing Director of Merck Life Science, India.