Let’s DUO It – Experience A New Era of Productivity and Style with Zenbook DUO: Pre-Booking Offers Start 9th April

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, today introduces exciting pre-booking offers for its upcoming laptop – Zenbook DUO OLED (UX8406MA) – starting 9th April till 15th April 2024. The stylish Zenbook DUO OLED stands out as a frontrunner of dual-screen laptops on a global scale, boasting twin 14″ FHD+ 60Hz OLED touchscreens. Customers should pre-book the laptop to avail the exclusive offer worth INR 20,398 at just INR 1 which will include a Warranty Extension of 2 Years, plus 3 Years of Local Accidental Damage Protection, and an ASUS ProArt Mouse (MD300). Prebooking Offer can be availed from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eSHOP, Flipkart & Amazon.

It is designed to enhance productivity with its cutting-edge dual-screen setup while doubling your visual workspace and enabling seamless reference across screens. But that’s not all; this powerhouse comes with a detachable full-size keyboard and a built-in kickstand, so you can multitask like a pro while on the go. The all-metal design, at just 1.35 kg weight, makes this laptop lightweight as well as a durable companion for your on-the-go lifestyle. With an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, with ample RAM and storage, it offers unmatched performance. The much-awaited Zenbook DUO is set to elevate consumers’ computing experience with its stunning display, powerful performance and sleek design.