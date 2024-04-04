The Outstanding 19th c. Aesthetic Movement Porcelain Collection of Helene Fortunoff will be Auctioned Online, April 23rd

Now, the entire collection that Helene assembled with her second husband Robert Grossman will come up for bid in an online-only auction slated for Tuesday, April 23rd, starting at 6 pm Eastern time. The sale, comprising 243 lots, will be conducted by Strawser Auction Group. Online bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee and telephone bids will also be accepted.

A preview is available by appointment only on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 3-5 pm, in the Strawser Auction Group facility located at 200 North Main in Wolcottville, Ind. For an appointment, call 260-854-2859 or 260-336-2204; or, you can send an email to michael ( @ ) strawserauctions dot com dot

The auction is officially titled The Fortunoff Collection of 19th Century Aesthetic Movement Porcelain, reflecting the main focus of the collection. Helene had a passion for Japanese design and collected Japanese lacquer pieces. The specific styles in the auction were mostly inspired by Japan, including important pieces designed by the Father of Modernism, Christopher Dresser.

Although very large, the collection was very specific based on the highest quality, rarity and strength of design, said Nick Boston, a dealer who first met Helene and Robert in January 2007 at the New York Ceramics Fair and went on to sell them many of the pieces in their collection. Helene had an eye for quality. Her background in jewelry passed on to her taste in porcelain.

Mr. Boston called the collection without a doubt the finest collection of Aesthetic Movement porcelain in the world, one that focused mainly on Minton and Royal Worcester’s ‘Japan’ range, first introduced in 1862, and items from British manufacturers Copland, Royal Crown Derby and Coalport, basically companies who were supplying Gilded Age US homes in the 19th century.

Helenes son David said he can trace the collection to its very beginnings when his mother and Robert were entertaining someone from the Fine Arts Society who noticed a moon flask that had been in the family for ages. He identified it as Christopher Dresser, David recounted, and he offered to buy it on the spot. This got Helenes attention right away and she had to learn more.

She started to research Christopher Dresser and went to a porcelain show in New York. Thats where she met Nick Boston, David said. Robert had noticed a moon flask similar to one he remembered from someones library in England. This drew them to the booth. Helene ended up buying out Nicks entire booth and their friendship and Helenes interest was forever solidified.

Robert and Helene found a new hobby they could enjoy together and it could be an activity they pursued on their travels. The couple sought out antique dealers wherever they travelled, making purchases in England, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, among other places. As Robert once remarked, Wherever the British had lived, they were sure to have left some porcelain behind.

Helene’s collection, and the way it was beautifully displayed, was like the interior of a jewelry box, Nick Boston said. This is what these pieces were designed for, for the Gilded Age homes. The great 19th century New York designers and decorators, the Herter Brothers designed homes, for Vanderbilt for example, to look like the interior of a jewelry box. Helene accomplished this, cabinet after cabinet beautifully displayed and beautifully lit. It really was a sight to behold.

Helene and Robert donated portions of their collection to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Yale University and the Art Institute of Chicago. For a collector to have their collection displayed in a major museum is the highest accolade, Mr. Boston said. Helene was a visionary. She had incredible taste and was a very generous philanthropist. Her foresight and generosity have left a most incredible legacy in the world of 19th century design and ceramics. Magic happened.

To view a flipbook of the auction, click on this link: The Helene Fortunoff Collection – FlipBooklets

To learn more about the Strawser Auction Group and the sale of the Helene Fortunoff porcelain collection slated for Tuesday, April 23rd, visit www.strawserauctions.com.

