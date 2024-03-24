Hong Kong – SDEV to attend Mainland and Hong Kong Construction Forum 2024 in Guangzhou

SDEV to attend Mainland and Hong Kong Construction Forum 2024 in Guangzhou **************************************************************************



The Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, will depart for Guangzhou tomorrow afternoon (March 25) to attend the Mainland and Hong Kong Construction Forum 2024 to be held on March 26 morning. She will also meet and have an exchange with representatives of the major organisers after arriving at Guangzhou tomorrow.



With the theme of “Deepening the Collaboration of the Construction Industry in the Mainland and Hong Kong, Building a High Quality Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Taking Forward the Belt and Road Initiative Together”, the forum is jointly organised by the Centre of Science and Technology Industrial Development of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD), the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, under the steer of the MOHURD, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the Development Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.



The Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau; the Director of Civil Engineering and Development, Mr Michael Fong; and the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Eric Pang, will join the visit.



Ms Linn will return to Hong Kong on March 26 afternoon. During her absence, the Under Secretary for Development, Mr David Lam, will be the Acting Secretary for Development.