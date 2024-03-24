Hong Kong – CAS holds 87th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)

CAS holds 87th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos) ********************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the 87th Recruits Passing-out Parade at the CAS headquarters today (March 24). The parade was reviewed by Non-official Member of the Executive Council and Legislative Council Member Mr Chan Hak-kan.

A total of 28 officer trainees and 57 recruits participated in the Parade. The graduates came from all walks of life, including tertiary students as well as members of the education, social welfare, and medical sectors. They will apply their acquired knowledge and skills to serve society.

Mr Chan presented awards to outstanding officer trainees and recruits. The graduates also performed a rescue demonstration to showcase their learning results.

Speaking at the Parade, Mr Chan said that loving the country and Hong Kong is a core value of the city’s society and an essential foundation for the successful implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle. He added that the graduates’ strong commitment to serving Hong Kong formed an indispensable part of the efforts to maintain the city’s prosperity and stability, safeguard national security and uphold the “one country, two systems” principle. He also encouraged all graduates to learn from their experiences, face challenges with determination, stay true to their original aspirations, and strive forward. He firmly believed that they would unite, work hard, and grow stronger together, upholding the CAS pledge of “Provide Emergency Relief, Serve the Community” to wholeheartedly serve the public.

The CAS Recruit Training Certificate Programme has been recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework as meeting the accreditation standards at Level 3 by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Graduates will be awarded the Certificate in Auxiliary Forces Basic Training (Civil Defence).

Recruitment of CAS members is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment details and application forms are available at the CAS website (www.cas.gov.hk).