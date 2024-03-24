Hong Kong – “Art@Harbour 2024” lights up enchanting cityscape of Victoria harbourfront (with photos)

“Art@Harbour 2024” lights up enchanting cityscape of Victoria harbourfront (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will present a large-scale outdoor art project “Art@Harbour 2024” on both sides of Victoria Harbour between tomorrow (March 25) and June 2. The project aims to bring the public and tourists a new inspirational and sensory experience at the Victoria harbourfront through outdoor art installations and digital art façades by integrating art, science and technology.

The opening ceremony of the “Art@Harbour2024” was held at Tamar Park today (March 24). Officiating at the ceremony, the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, said that “Art@Harbour”, first launched in 2022 as an innovative integration of art, science and technology, was so well received in Hong Kong as well as all over the world that it was brought back this year with more partners and international artists involved. He stressed that Hong Kong believed in the power of art and culture to unite, to inspire, and to create a community and an economy that reward people at large. He added that he looked forward to working with all stakeholders in creating a mega-events economy and making Hong Kong a more dynamic and livable city.

Other officiating guests today included the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; Member of the Legislative Council, Mr Kenneth Fok; Non-Executive Director of the Sino Group Ms Nikki Ng; the Executive Vice President of the K11 Group, Mr Richard Cheung; the Managing Director of the First Initiative Foundation (FIF), Ms Amanda Cheung; the Chairman of the Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Douglas So; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; and the Founder of teamLab, Mr Toshiyuki Inoko.

There are five projects under the second edition of “Art@Harbour”. On Hong Kong Island, the “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition and “Science in Art” project will be staged at Tamar Park in Admiralty and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section). The “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition, jointly presented by the LCSD and international art collective teamLab, will present two magnificent large-scale art installations, namely “Resonating Life which Continues to Stand”, which showcases hundreds of colourful luminous ovoids with continuously changing colours and sound triggered by visitors’ interactions, and “Resonating Trees”, which makes the light of dozens of trees in the park spread, changing its colour and resonating sound tones in response to the ovoids. The “Science in Art” project, with the theme of exploring the nature and properties of light, will showcase two sets of interactive art installations, namely “Harbour Cup” created by the local art group LAAB Architects and “Schrödinger’s Bed” by artist Dylan Kwok. Such playful and creative installations integrating science and art will stimulate visitors’ curiosity to explore the science behind the artworks.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, three projects independently orchestrated and financed by project partners K11 Group, Sino Group and the FIF will be staged. The project by the FIF is also supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

For more information about the five art projects, please refer to the Annex.

Admission to all the above-mentioned exhibitions is free of charge. Except for visiting designated areas (the lawn area of Tamar Park) of the “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition at specific time slots which visitors are required to pre-register through the Klook system and present a valid QR code for admission, advance bookings are not required for other areas and exhibitions. Members of the public are welcome to visit. The recommended duration of each visit is about 30 to 45 minutes for the “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition. To allow more visitors to enter and ensure that they have a good visiting experience, clearance may be implemented every night at some of the exhibition areas if necessary. Visitors should follow the instructions of the staff during clearance and co-operate with them in an orderly manner.

An artist’s talk will be held tomorrow (March 25) at 7.45pm at the Cultural Plaza, Tamar Park, where representatives of teamLab will introduce the “teamLab: Continuous” exhibition to visitors. Admission tickets for the talk will be distributed at the Cultural Plaza from 6.30pm tomorrow on a first come, first served basis. Members of the public are welcome to join.

For more details about “Art@Harbour 2024”, including the above artist’s talk, please visit www.museums.gov.hk/en/web/portal/artatharbour.html.