Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jardon & Howard Technologies and Precise Systems

Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Orlando, FL-based Jardon & Howard Technologies (JHT) and Lexington Park, MD-based Precise Systems (Precise). JHT offers training and simulation solutions, technical documentation, and professional staffing support. The company provides practical operational & maintenance training solutions to the US military and numerous federal, state, and local government agencies.

JHT’s proprietary simulation system, proxSIMity Advanced Touch System, is a 2D and 3D training library available on touch-screen devices. The company developed the training system in partnership with the US government under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

Precise Systems, a solutions-driven company, is strongly committed to supporting the warfighter’s needs through innovation and expert consultation. It leverages its highly skilled workforce to provide top-notch service, focusing on various aspects of defense systems, including network and weapons systems acquisition, maintenance, modernization, and sustainment programs. The company’s expertise spans Digital Transformation, Advanced Engineering, Physical Sciences Research, Platform Lifecycle Support, and Technical Services, ensuring comprehensive support for defense programs at every stage of their lifecycle.

“This acquisition significantly enhances our capabilities across several high-priority clients and accelerates our strategy to expand into new markets. JHT and Precise make an extremely powerful combination, and our combined capabilities allow us to scale for a promising future.” -Scott Pfister, President and CEO of Precise

“Jardon & Howard is a top-tier science and technology firm in the government space and a true innovator in the simulation sector. Precise Systems is a leader in defense training services for federal government clients and a perfect match from an opportunity perspective. Our client could not have found a more knowledgeable fit from a middle-market private equity perspective than Precise’s financial backer, Bluestone Investment Partners.” –Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International

