Datavail Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designations for Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, and AWS Glue

Datavail, a tech-enabled applications, data management, and business intelligence solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery Partner status for Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, and AWS Glue. These designations recognize that Datavail has demonstrated proven expertise that helps customers achieve their desired business outcomes through the use of these data management, analytics, and integration solutions on AWS.

Achieving these AWS Service Delivery Program designations differentiates Datavail as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To become an AWS Service Delivery Program Partner, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS with high customer satisfaction.

Datavail is proud to achieve AWS Service Delivery Partner status for Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, and AWS Glue, said Dan Russell, SVP Cloud Strategy and Strategic Alliances, Datavail. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their desired business outcomes by combining our expertise with the range of powerful tools AWS provides.

Datavail offers comprehensive consulting, implementation, and managed services for analytics, data management, and data integration applications and technologies. These services include migrating, modernizing, and managing data estates and analytics on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Datavail – Datavail is a provider of data management, application development, analytics, and cloud services, with more than 1,200 professionals helping clients build and manage applications and data via a tech-enabled delivery platform and software solutions across all leading technologies. For more than 17 years, Datavail has worked with thousands of companies spanning different industries and sizes and is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner.

