Hong Kong – SCST continues visit to Shanghai (with photos)

SCST continues visit to Shanghai (with photos) **********************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, continued his visit to Shanghai today (January 9). Together with the Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Joe Wong, he met with the Director of the Shanghai Administration of Sports, Mr Xu Bin, and introduced Hong Kong as a destination for major sports events. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government encourages and supports Hong Kong athletes and national sports associations to drive more exchanges with the Mainland sports sector. Athletes and citizens from Shanghai are welcome to join sports events in Hong Kong.

Mr Yeung and Mr Wong visited M50, which was a textile factory compound, to understand how local factories and old architecture were renovated and upgraded, in order to nurture and attract talent, and bring Chinese and overseas artists together, thereby promoting the arts and cultural development in the area. They also visited Shanghai Stadium.

Mr Yeung will tomorrow (January 10) visit the Shanghai Disney Resort. He will return to Hong Kong in the evening.