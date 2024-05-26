“Your Franchise Fast Pass” Offers the Ultimate Franchise Guidebook and is Available for Free Download for One More Day

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024
Experienced franchise advisor Liz Leonard has distilled over 20 years of business experience into her new book Your Franchise Fast Pass: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Your Ideal Business to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business ownership. The ebook version is available on Amazon for free until the end of the day today.
Already a #1 New Release in Business Franchises eBooks on Amazon, Leonards new book provides an insiders perspective on the franchise landscape, including firsthand accounts from eight of her clients who share their experiences of moving into the franchise world.
Quentin Smith, a Million Dollar Club Franchisee honoree for five consecutive years and former client, said Liz has a natural talent for supporting people through important decisions with ease and clarity. Its always inspiring to see someone with such expertise and knowledge use it to help others achieve their goals.
This desire to support others is the driving force behind Your Franchise Fast Pass, which offers valuable insights, tips and resources to guide readers through their franchise search. Inside, readers will discover practical advice to help them move forward with confidence and clarity, including:
- Franchising basics
- Assessment tools
- Stories and advice from real franchisees
- Funding strategies
Ive experienced business ownership of all types, from founding a start-up to acquiring an existing business to owning a franchise, and I understand firsthand the opportunity franchising offers, said Leonard. Its an opportunity that can truly change lives, which is why Im so passionate about sharing it. This book offers my learnings to help others shortcut their own path to realizing their dreams of business ownership.
Your Franchise Fast Pass is available as a free ebook on Amazon until the end of the day at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D25ZNYQR. It can also be purchased at https://www.franchisefastpassbook.com/ .
Liz Leonard is an esteemed franchise advisor, owner of multiple businesses, and now best-selling author. After leaving corporate America to pursue the path of entrepreneurship, Leonard and her husband founded and sold a successful business before pivoting to franchise ownership. She started her franchise advisory business in 2014 and has spent the last decade helping others match with the right-fit business for their lifestyle and personality. She is dedicated to helping individuals find opportunities to build their wealth and achieve entrepreneurial success.
For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Best Seller Publishing at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .