Pronto Expands Menu with New Offerings from Urban Remedy

Pronto, Elevate Gourmet Brands leading grab n go marketplace, is thrilled to announce the addition of new certified organic salads sold in compostable bowls and Superfood Cookies from Urban Remedy to their curated selection of offerings. Urban Remedy, a long-standing Featured Purveyor at Pronto and a Certified B Corporation, continues its commitment to providing organic, plant-based, and nutrient-rich food that nourishes the body and supports overall well-being.

Among the exciting new additions are four vibrant salads: the Organic Rainbow Salad, Organic Vegan Caesar, Organic Soba Noodle Bowl, and Organic Macro Bowl. Each salad is meticulously crafted with the cleanest, certified organic ingredients sourced locally to ensure the highest quality and freshness. These new offerings not only provide a delicious and convenient option for travelers but also align with Urban Remedys mission to make nutrient dense, healing food accessible to all.

We are proud to partner with Pronto to bring our new salads and Superfood Cookies to travelers at SFO, said Neka Pasquale, founder of Urban Remedy. At Urban Remedy, we believe that food is healing, and we are committed to providing delicious, nutrient-rich foods that naturally lower inflammation and support overall health and vitality. Were excited to continue our partnership with Pronto and expand our reach to more individuals seeking clean, healing food options.

In addition to the salads, Pronto is also introducing a selection of Urban Remedys gluten and sugar free, certified organic delicious cookies. Rich decadent grain-free Double Chocolate, grain-free crispy Chocolate Chip cookie made with almond flour, super seed blend and coconut, and an Oatmeal Raisin cookie packed with walnuts, coconut, chia and sesame seeds. Offering travelers a guilt-free indulgence that satisfies both the sweet tooth and the desire for clean, nutrient-dense ingredients.

We are thrilled to introduce these new items from Urban Remedy to our customers, said Elevate Gourmet Brands CEO, Brian Laliberte. As a company dedicated to offering wholesome and nourishing options, Urban Remedys commitment to quality and sustainability perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited to continue our partnership and provide travelers with more delicious and health-conscious choices.

Prontos commitment to offering a diverse selection of locally sourced, high-quality provisions is further strengthened by the addition of Urban Remedys new offerings. Pronto offers SFO travelers a diverse selection of curated provisions sourced locally from Bay Area purveyors. Urban Remedy is joined by Bay Area favorites like Indian Bento, Oodaalolly, Burma Love, Jambar, Voila Juice, Espostos, Green Beans Coffee, and Ladle & Leaf with delicious, unique ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and sundries for all tastes. There are currently three Pronto locations at SFO, in Terminal 3E and 3F, and the Pronto GoGo! mobile marketplace in T2 Baggage Claim. Another location is planned for Terminal 1 in the summer of 2024.

To learn more about Urban Remedy and their Food is Healing mission, visit their website at urbanremedy.com.

To explore Prontos offerings and find your nearest location, visit prontoprovisions.com, or follow on instagram.com/pronto_provisions