“Your Franchise Fast Pass” an International Best-Selling Book is Available for Free Download for One More Day

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024

Experienced franchise advisor Liz Leonard has distilled over 20 years of business experience into her new book Your Franchise Fast Pass: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Your Ideal Business to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business ownership. The ebook version is available on Amazon for free for one more day.

Already a #1 New Release in Business Franchises eBooks on Amazon, Leonards new book provides an insiders perspective on the franchise landscape, including firsthand accounts from eight of her clients who share their experiences of moving into the franchise world.

Quentin Smith, a Million Dollar Club Franchisee honoree for five consecutive years and former client, said Liz has a natural talent for supporting people through important decisions with ease and clarity. Its always inspiring to see someone with such expertise and knowledge use it to help others achieve their goals.

This desire to support others is the driving force behind Your Franchise Fast Pass, which offers valuable insights, tips and resources to guide readers through their franchise search. Inside, readers will discover practical advice to help them move forward with confidence and clarity, including: