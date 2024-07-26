Japan – TANAKA Precious Metals Provided Award Items and Ceremony Souvenirs for the International Friendly Matches of the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team at the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” on July 7

TOKYO, July 26, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, provided award items and ceremony souvenirs for the international friendly matches of the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team at the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” (organized by the NPO Japan Blind Football Association, JBFA) held from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 at Grand Front Osaka Umekita Square.

TANAKA Precious Metals has been a partner of the JBFA and a sponsor of the Japan Blind Football Women’s National Team since 2017, supporting their activities to raise awareness of and promote blind football. Aiming to contribute to the further development of blind football in Japan and around the world, we cooperated with the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” by providing award items and commemorative items.

The DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka was the debut match for the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team, which had been riding high after finishing 4th at the IBSA World Grand Prix held in France this May. As of the third day of the tournament, Japan ranked second in the qualifiers and had qualified for the finals. In the final match held on July 7, the final day of the tournament, Japan faced Morocco and the second period ended with a 1-1 score, leading to a penalty shootout. Morocco won the shootout with a score of 2-3, and Japan came in second. In the third-place match on the same day, Mexico beat Malaysia 0-0 (2-0 penalties) to come in third. In addition, the MVP of the tournament was Morocco’s Zouhair Snisla, the MIP was Japan’s Masaki Goto, the Best Goalkeeper was Morocco’s Khalid Kermadi, and the top scorers were Morocco’s Mohamed El Hamouchi and Japan’s Ryo Kawamura. More than 1,500 spectators every day gathered on the blind football pitch in Umekita Square, located in front of the central north exit of Osaka Station, and the players were enthusiastically cheered through the multiple days of heat.

Athletes receiving the awards

* When posting pictures related to blind football in this release, please include the following credits: ©︎Haruo.Wanibe/JBFA

Tournament Overview

Tournament Name: DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka

Organizer: NPO Japan Blind Football Association

Dates: July 4, 2024 – July 7, 2024

Venue: Grand Front Osaka Umekita Square (4-1 Ofukacho, Kita-ku, Osaka)

Official Website: https://japancup24.b-soccer.jp/

Tournament Results

Results of matches played on Sunday, July 7 Final: Morocco 1-1 (PK 3-2) Japan Third-place match: Mexico 0-0 (PK 2-0) Malaysia

Final rankings: Winner: Morocco 2nd place: Japan 3rd place: Mexico 4th place: Malaysia



Contributions by TANAKA Precious Metals

Team Awards Champion Team: Champions Trophy Champion Team Players: Champions Medals Runner-up Team: Runners-up Plaque Runner-up Team Players: Runners-up Medals

Individual Awards Most Valuable Player: Commemorative Item (Plaque) Top Scorer: Commemorative Item (Plaque) Best Goalkeeper: Commemorative Item (Plaque)

Referee Awards Referees: Medals



About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 2023, was 611.1 billion yen.

TANAKA Holdings Website

https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/

