Author Kathy Banak’s New Book, “5 Easy Steps to Create Your Own Authentic Home,” is an Insightful Guide to Transforming One’s Living Space Into a Personal Sanctuary

Kathy Banak, a designer, color consultant, and entrepreneur who has lovingly transformed hundreds of homes over two decades in both the Pacific Northwest and New England states, has completed her new book, “5 Easy Steps to Create Your Own Authentic Home”: a transformative guide to cultivating living spaces that resonate with personal style and spiritual harmony.

“Do you love your home and feel at peace in it?” writes Banak. “Is your home a true representation of yourself and your family? Are you in harmony with your home? If you answer yes to these questions, wonderful! You understand the powerful connection between one’s home and one’s spirit. If you are unsure or answered no to the questions, then think about what you don’t like about your home and why.

“My passion is to guide you on the path of creating a home you love that represents you and your family and not someone else. I view my role as a facilitator of energy, a home therapist and healer, and you will now have the framework to embark on your new authentic path. These steps are tools to help you see and feel your home in a new light and inspire you to transform it into your own authentic home. I am very grateful that I can be part of the transformation of not just one spirit but many, as the change affects everyone in a home, from you to the kids to the family pets. Enjoy the journey!”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathy Banak’s guide will help readers create an environment that supports their well-being and aligns with their true essence. Drawing upon the author’s years of professional experiences, “5 Easy Steps to Create Your Own Authentic Home” provides practical tools and spiritual insights to inspire readers to see their homes in a new light and transform them into their own perfect spaces.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “5 Easy Steps to Create Your Own Authentic Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

