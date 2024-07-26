Jose M. Olivarez’s Newly Released “Calm Acceptance: Through the lenses of 15 non-bestselling authors” is a Captivating and Heartfelt Anthology

“Calm Acceptance: Through the lenses of 15 non-bestselling authors,” an engrossing anthology of interconnected stories, is the creation of published author, Jose M. Olivarez.

Olivarez shares this summary written by Kristen Whitebeaver, “Calm Acceptance is a heartwarming tale of family and discovery. Driven by the need for human connection, one woman’s love, in addition to divine intervention, leads to the most surprising series of events. Bradley Moore had never known his father and had even given up on the search. But his wife, Dara, knowing just how special the bond with a father could be, sets out on a journey to discover her husband’s relatives. The story is told through the lenses of each person touched by this experience. The lessons learned and the love shared throughout this journey are truly priceless!”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose M. Olivarez’s new book is a richly woven narrative that brings together the voices of 15 diverse authors, each contributing to the profound and moving exploration of family ties and the quest for belonging.

