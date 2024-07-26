Hong Kong – Extension of term of Inspector appointed by Financial Secretary to investigate affairs of Next Digital Limited

Extension of term of Inspector appointed by Financial Secretary to investigate affairs of Next Digital Limited ******************************************************************************************



The Government announced today (July 26) the further extension of the appointment of Mr Clement Chan Kam-wing as the Inspector to investigate the affairs of Next Digital Limited (NDL) by six months up to January 27, 2025.



The Financial Secretary, pursuant to the power conferred on him by sections 841(2) and (3) of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), had appointed Mr Chan as the Inspector to investigate the affairs of NDL. As the Inspector has indicated to the Financial Secretary that the above investigation was still ongoing, the Financial Secretary has decided to further extend the Inspector’s appointment by six months.