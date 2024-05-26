Hong Kong – Home Affairs Department clarifies alleged data leakage on internet

Home Affairs Department clarifies alleged data leakage on internet ******************************************************************



A spokesman for the Home Affairs Department (HAD) today (May 25) said that the Department had noticed someone from an online platform claimed data of the members of the public obtained from the HAD’s system were put on sale. The HAD clarified that there was no data leakage.

After noting the claim on the online platform, the HAD informed the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer. The HAD also immediately conducted investigation, which showed that there was no sign of intrusion to the Department’s system and no evidence of data stolen or leakage was found.

The HAD has made a report to the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force.

The HAD condemns all form of cybercrime and spreading of rumours on the Internet and will fully co-operate with investigations by law enforcement agencies.