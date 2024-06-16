Eric Olmstead, Starfire’s New Ceo, Will Heighten Focus On Programs For Youth And Families

Capitalizing on 20 years of world-class soccer and a new STEM academy, Starfire aims to multiply impact on community youth. Eric Olmstead says- “Soccer was just the beginning.”

TUKWILA, Wash. – June 14, 2024 – PRLog — Starfire Sports, widely recognized for bringing world-class soccer programs to youth and families, announced today a new emphasis on its already successful community outreach programs. The newly appointed CEO, Eric Olmstead, will take Starfire beyond its lauded STEM Academy program and launch new youth enrichment programs. Olmstead takes the helm on July 8th.

About Starfire’s new focus, Eric Olmstead said: “Starfire will increase our community programs and outreach efforts. We will actively seek the support of local government, philanthropic organizations, and businesses—because we are confident that by working together, we can increase opportunities for today’s youth. Soccer was just the beginning.”

Starfire’s initial success beyond soccer has been impressive. Parents report that their children enrolled in Starfire’s after-school STEM program showed marked improvement in general science knowledge, problem-solving skills, collaboration and teamwork, as well as having more positive relationships with mentors and teachers due to Starfire’s innovative approach that inspires today’s youth.

“I have seen kids’ enthusiasm for Starfire,” said City of Tukwila Mayor Thomas McLeod. “The excitement begins when they play on the same fields as their favorite athletes and carries over to engaging STEM classes. Starfire has done a great job making these programs accessible to all families. I look forward to working with Eric and Starfire on expanded programs for our diverse community.”

Starfire’s exceptional campus — used by the Seattle Sounders FC, the Seattle Reign FC, and Seattle Seawolves Rugby team— brought professional recognition to its youth programs but never changed Starfire’s fundamental mission: to connect with the community and empower youth to seize opportunity. Christopher Slatt, Starfire’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman, explains that the next Starfire phase comes as a direct result of this successful 20-year history and unwavering resolve to serve the local community.

“Eric is no stranger to Starfire,” said Christopher Slatt. “After serving 8 years on Starfire’s board, he has a deep knowledge of Starfire’s programs, history, and community service mission. His commitment to Starfire, coupled with his extensive experience building relationships— uniquely qualifies him to usher in this new era of community programs at Starfire. Eric is the perfect person to drive Starfire’s next phase.”

ABOUT STARFIRE SPORTS:

Starfire is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization delivering inclusive, world-class soccer experiences and social programs that inspire, encourage, and empower the thousands of youths who participate in our classes, leagues, jamborees, and sanctioned tournaments throughout the year. Starfire’s commitment to providing the community with access to world-class facility and programs brings 1.3 million visits to the campus each year for soccer programs, the Starfire STEM Academy for Pre-K through sixth grade students, soccer tournaments, team practices and training, and amateur and professional games.

Visit: https://www.starfiresports.com to learn more.