Miller EG Design Unveils State-of-the-Art Installation at the New Piedmont Bank Amphitheater in Kennesaw

The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater, located at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee Street, showcases the expertise of Miller EG Design in creating visually compelling signage that enhances the amphitheaters identity as a premier destination in Kennesaw. The illuminated letters spelling Piedmont Bank Amphitheater prominently adorn the amphitheaters canopy, making it a landmark that is easily recognizable both day and night.

Wayfinding Integration:

Miller EG Design has a longstanding relationship with the City of Kennesaw, providing comprehensive wayfinding solutions that guide residents and visitors to key destinations, including Depot Park. The directional signs installed by Miller EG Design throughout the city ensure seamless navigation, leading to significant locations such as the new Piedmont Bank Amphitheater. These wayfinding signs have been instrumental in helping visitors locate Depot Park and other important sites around the city.

Key Features of the Installation:

Day and Night Visibility: The installation includes large, illuminated letters spelling Piedmont Bank Amphitheater mounted prominently on the amphitheaters canopy. This ensures high visibility and easy identification from a distance.

Architectural Integration: The design seamlessly integrates with the amphitheaters modern architecture, featuring robust, weather-resistant materials that ensure longevity and minimal maintenance.

Functional Design: Strategic placement of signs provides clear directions to key areas such as parking, entrances, and exits, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 14th

Time: 6:00 PM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; Followed by Performances

Location: Piedmont Bank Amphitheater, Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA

Additional Information:

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available at Adams Park & Ben Robertson Community Center, along Lewis Street, and at Revival on Mains parking deck. During major city events, Cherokee Street will be closed from Main Street to Big Shanty Drive, with free parking provided at designated locations.

We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the City of Kennesaw on this landmark project, said Tim Miller, CEO of Miller EG Design. Our goal was to create a wayfinding system that not only serves a functional purpose but also enhances the visitor experience through thoughtful design and integration with the surrounding environment.

The Piedmont Bank Amphitheater is set to become a focal point for community events in Kennesaw, with a range of performances and activities scheduled throughout the year. This project underscores Miller EG Designs commitment to improving public spaces through innovative and effective wayfinding solutions.

For more information about the event and future performances, please visit the City of Kennesaw Amphitheater page.

About Miller EG Design:

Miller EG Design specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and maintenance of wayfinding and experiential graphic systems. With extensive experience in both interior and exterior signage, the firm works collaboratively with clients to deliver high-quality solutions that meet specific needs and standards. For more information, visit Miller EG Design.

Media Contact:

Harrison Moudry

Miller EG Design

Email: hmoudry ( @ ) milleregdesign dot com

Phone: (404) 788-0150

###