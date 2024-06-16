Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm’s Kensley Barrett Now Representing Individuals Charged with Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Fraud Nationwide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm proudly announces that Attorney Kensley Barrett is now offering criminal defense representation to individuals under investigation for or charged with Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) fraud. The IRS has recently highlighted many cases involving ERTC fraud, underscoring the need for experienced legal defense.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit, introduced as part of the CARES Act, aimed to provide financial relief to businesses retaining employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the program’s financial incentives have led to a surge in fraudulent claims, resulting in numerous federal investigations and prosecutions. The dedicated defense attorneys at Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm are well-equipped to handle allegations of falsifying eligibility, inflating wages, and other forms of ERTC fraud.

“Our defense team is committed to analyzing and disputing the IRS and DOJ’s legal interpretations of ERTC eligibility,” said Kensley Barrett, Partner at Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm. “We are dedicated to thoroughly scrutinizing the United States Attorneys’ evidence for misinterpretations to safeguard our clients’ rights and interests.”

Comprehensive Federal Criminal Defense

Individuals facing ERTC fraud charges can expect a comprehensive federal criminal defense from Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm, including:

Confidential consultations to discuss the specifics of their case and allegations;

Detailed examination of evidence and identification of legal, factual, or constitutional defenses;

Strategic defense planning tailored to the unique circumstances of each case;

Robust and comprehensive legal representation during pre-indictment negotiations and, if necessary, in Federal District Court proceedings.

Protecting Clients’ Rights

Kensley Barrett and the legal team at Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm emphasize the importance of protecting their client’s rights throughout the legal process. Accusations of ERTC fraud can have severe consequences, both legally and financially. The firm is committed to providing expert legal guidance and representation to help clients navigate these challenging situations.

About the ERTC Program

The ERTC was established under the CARES Act to incentivize businesses to retain employees during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the credit provided substantial financial support, it also attracted fraudulent claims. Consequently, the IRS and DOJ have intensified their investigative efforts, leading to numerous charges and prosecutions.

Experienced Legal Representation

Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm attorneys have extensive experience handling complex federal criminal cases, including healthcare fraud, tax fraud, and other white-collar crimes. Their expertise in these areas positions them well to defend individuals and businesses accused of ERTC fraud.

“We acknowledge the significant impact that fraud allegations can have on businesses and individuals,” stated Kensley Barrett. “Our goal is to provide thorough and effective defense strategies that address all aspects of the allegations.”

