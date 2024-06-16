Hong Kong – 29th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open June 17 to 20

29th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open June 17 to 20 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (June 16) reminded members of the public that the 29th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (June 17) to 11.59pm on June 20, and the ballot result will be announced on June 21.

Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.