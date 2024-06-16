Hong Kong – AI dog traces source of pollution

AI dog traces source of pollution *********************************



The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) uses an AI-powered dog that it developed to help detect hidden gases and assist in investigating other sources of air pollution, thanks to the support of the Smart Government Innovation Lab of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO).

News.gov.hk spoke with representatives from the EPD and the OGCIO, who explained the features of the AI robotic dog and how the lab assists government departments in adopting technology aimed at improving efficiency.

