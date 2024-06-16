Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by STL at media session before taking inaugural sleeper train of XRL from Hong Kong to Beijing (with photos)

Transcript of remarks by STL at media session before taking inaugural sleeper train of XRL from Hong Kong to Beijing (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, at a media session at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station before taking the inaugural sleeper train of the XRL (Express Rail Link) from Hong Kong to Beijing today (June 15)



Reporter: Will there be more sleeper train services to other parts of the mainland and how is the negotiation with the mainland going to be like?

Secretary for Transport and Logistics: The sleeper train is a breakthrough of the XRL service. We have operated the XRL service or the high speed service for about six years and the service was closed for nearly three years. In the past, the railway network usually had to undergo maintenance during the nighttime. The sleeper service will be welcomed by the public as it is an alternative mode of transport. You can get on board the train at around evening time and then get a good sleep. At around 7 in the morning, you will arrive at the destination. This will suit some of the travel purposes of the passengers. Now, we have sleeper train service four days per week. It depends on how it goes and if it is welcomed by the general public, we will push for more. We will do it.

