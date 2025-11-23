Hong Kong – Government’s action to MCHK’s evaluation of its earlier choice to completely remain query

Federal government’s action to MCHK’s evaluation of its earlier choice to completely remain query ******************************************************************************************

In relation to the Medical Council of Hong Kong (MCHK)’s choice to withdraw its earlier choice to completely remain a questions upon evaluation, the Government today (November 22) problems the list below declaration:

The Government kept in mind and invited the choice of the query panel under the MCHK to withdraw its choice to completely remain the disciplinary procedures and reboot query. The Government will continue to bear in mind of the development of the case and hopes the query continues efficiently.

At the demand of the Secretary for Health, the MCHK is examining the system for dealing with problem examinations and disciplinary questions and will put forth enhancement suggestions and reasons. The Government will take a look at the report sent by the MCHK and present a costs to modify the Medical Registration Ordinance in the very first half of 2026 not long after the brand-new regard to the Legislative Council commences, with a view to enhancing the general public responsibility of the MCHK and improving its grievances managing system.

The Health Bureau revealed its concerns to the client and moms and dads included once again and will follow up with pertinent federal government departments on the client’s medical and well-being requirements.